U.S. SEC investigating Archegos for potential market manipulation - Bloomberg

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by Bill Hwang that defaulted on margin calls earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-08/sec-investigating-archegos-for-potential-market-manipulation on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Archegos could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment.

