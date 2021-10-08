Left Menu

U.S. SEC investigating Archegos for potential market manipulation - Bloomberg

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:31 IST
U.S. SEC investigating Archegos for potential market manipulation - Bloomberg

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by Bill Hwang that defaulted on margin calls earlier this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-08/sec-investigating-archegos-for-potential-market-manipulation on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Archegos could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021