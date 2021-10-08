India slams OIC for misleading statement on eviction drive in Assam

India hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday for its ''misleading'' statement on an incident relating to an eviction drive in Assam and said the grouping does not have any locus standi to comment on the country's internal matters.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India rejects all such ''unwarranted statements'' and hopes that no such references are made in the future.

''India notes with utmost regret that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) once again chose to comment on matters internal to India by issuing a factually incorrect and misleading statement on the unfortunate incident in the Indian state of Assam,'' Bagchi said.

He was responding to a media query about the remarks by the OIC on an incident in Assam's Darrang district last month.

''Indian authorities have taken due legal action in this regard. It is re-iterated that OIC has no locus standi in matters concerning India's internal affairs and it should not allow its platform to be subverted by vested interests,'' Bagchi said.

Two civilians were killed and several policemen injured during the anti-encroachment drive in Darrang.

In a statement issued on October 3, the OIC General Secretariat criticised the eviction drive and alleged that it was part of a campaign against the Muslim community.

''The OIC's General Secretariat indicated that the media reports are disgraceful and call for a responsible stance by the government and officials in the Republic of India,'' it said.

