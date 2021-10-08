India, Hungary agree to recognise each other's Covid-vaccination certificates
India and Hungary have agreed to recognise each other's COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
''Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates begins! India and Hungary agree to recognize each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
