India, Hungary agree to recognise each other's Covid-vaccination certificates

India and Hungary have agreed to recognise each other's COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

''Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates begins! India and Hungary agree to recognize each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Will facilitate mobility for education, business, tourism and beyond,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

