IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli c Rabada b Nortje 4 Devdutt Padikkal c Ashwin b Nortje 0 K S Bharat not out 78 AB de Villiers c Shreyas Iyer b Axar 26 Glenn Maxwell not out 51 Extras: (lb-2, w-5) 7 Total: 166/3 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 3-1, 6-2, 55-3 Bowling: Anrich Nortje 4-0-24-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-31-0, Axar Patel 4-0-39-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-37-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-11-0, Ripal Patel 3-0-22-0.

