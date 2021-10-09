Hurriyat Conference 'shocked' over civilian killings in Kashmir

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday expressed deep shock and grief over the recent killings of civilians and said the ''resolution of Kashmir issue'' was the key to ending the bloodshed in all its manifestations and usher lasting peace.

The Hurriyat deeply grieves the ''cold-blooded murder'' of Yasir Ali from Jammu killed by forces in Anantnag on Thursday, a Hurriyat spokesman said.

The Hurriyat deeply regrets this approach of the state and strongly condemns the killings, he said.

''We reiterate that a just resolution through peaceful means of the Kashmir conflict is the key to end bloodshed in all its manifestations and usher lasting peace - not the lull before every new storm for the people of Kashmir that is trumpeted as peace in J-K by the rulers,'' he said.

The amalgam said it also deeply grieves the shocking killing of Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand – the two teachers who were killed on Thursday.

The Hurriayt shares the grief and pain that the families of the victims are going through and extends its heartfelt condolences to them, the spokesman said.

He said the Hurriyat believes, as do the people of Kashmir, that each and every life lost in the conflict matters equally.

''No victim is seen through the religious prism as each and every one is an equally important part of our society. Irrespective of our faith, all in this land have suffered, and together all the people of Jammu and Kashmir press for early resolution of the conflict,'' the Hurriyat said.

Seven civilians, including four from minority communities, have been killed by militants in five days in the Kashmir Valley.

