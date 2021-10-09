Left Menu

Blinken says U.S.-Mexico security framework marks new chapter in cooperation

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:52 IST
Blinken says U.S.-Mexico security framework marks new chapter in cooperation
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A new security framework between the United States and Mexico marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in security cooperation between the two countries, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Blinken said the United States wants the bilateral relationship with Mexico to go beyond immigration and border security, while adding the need to tackle the root causes of irregular migration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021