Blinken says U.S.-Mexico security framework marks new chapter in cooperation
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:52 IST
A new security framework between the United States and Mexico marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in security cooperation between the two countries, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Blinken said the United States wants the bilateral relationship with Mexico to go beyond immigration and border security, while adding the need to tackle the root causes of irregular migration.
