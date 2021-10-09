Centre committed to providing assured basic services to J-K residents: Shekhawat

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said that the Centre is committed to providing assured basic services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the union territory is moving swiftly towards progress and development.

The minister e-inaugurated 15 projects and virtually laid the foundation of 15 new projects of the Jal Shakti Department, Jammu and Kashmir at an event here.

The total cost of the completed projects is Rs 59 crore, while that of the new projects is Rs 54.87 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat said the Centre is committed to providing assured basic services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is moving swiftly towards progress and development and the union territory will emerge as a manufacturing hub of various products, he said.

The minister directed officials to work with dedication.

''Water will pose a big challenge in the times to come, but together we will be able to bring functional tapped water connection to every household,'' he said.

As part of the public outreach programme, Shekhawat also interacted with panchayat representatives and Paani Samiti members to discuss the status of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in their respective areas.

The objective of the JJM is universal coverage i.e. every rural household should have a tap water connection. Jammu and Kashmir is planning to achieve 100 per cent coverage under the mission by 2022.

Shekhawat also praised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the progress made in the implementation of the JJM.

