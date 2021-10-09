Left Menu

New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo -lab report

Reuters | Goma | Updated: 09-10-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 01:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • Congo

A new case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an internal report on Friday from the national biomedical laboratory, five months after the end of the most recent flare-up of the deadly virus.

Congo's health minister declined to confirm the information, but said a statement would be available shortly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

