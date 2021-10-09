New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo -lab report

A new case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an internal report on Friday from the national biomedical laboratory, five months after the end of the most recent flare-up of the deadly virus.

Congo's health minister declined to confirm the information, but said a statement would be available shortly.

