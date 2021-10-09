Left Menu

Syria reports strikes activating its air defenses

Syrian air defenses responded on Friday night to missiles flying over the countrys central province of Homs, the Syrian state news agency reported. Syrias pro-government media said the strikes landed in rural parts of Homs province.But Israel rarely comments on individual attacks.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-10-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 01:28 IST
Syria reports strikes activating its air defenses
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syrian air defenses responded on Friday night to missiles flying over the country's central province of Homs, the Syrian state news agency reported. Details were scarce and there was no confirmation of any casualties or damage in the development. The SANA news agency did not name the source of the attack. Israel is believed to have been behind many of the strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria. Israel has acknowledged it is going after bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in the civil war, and suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Syria's pro-government media said the strikes landed in rural parts of Homs province.

But Israel rarely comments on individual attacks. Hezbollah has sent its members to fight alongside the Syrian government forces for much of the decade-old conflict. The pro-Syrian government Cham FM Radio reported airstrikes in rural Homs province, near the Syrian T4 military air base in the desert. The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV described the strikes as an Israeli aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021