Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack above Homs, state media says

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack above the Homs countryside, injuring six soldiers and causing some material damage, official media said on Friday. Israeli military declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 01:29 IST
Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack above the Homs countryside, injuring six soldiers and causing some material damage, official media said on Friday.

Israeli military declined to comment. The attack occurred around 9:33 p.m. (1833 GMT), Syria's official news agency quoted a military source as saying.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the military area of Al-Tanf with bursts of missiles towards the T-4 military airport in the central region," the source said, adding that the air defenses had brought down most of the missiles.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

