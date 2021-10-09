Left Menu

U.S. decides not to pursue charges against police officer over Jacob Blake shooting

Updated: 09-10-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 01:42 IST
The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer for his involvement in the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police several times in the back.

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down. The incident sparked days of deadly protests against police brutality and racism in his hometown and across the country.

