BRIEF-Delimobil Holdings S.A. Files For U.S. IPO

Delimobil Holdings S.A.: * DELIMOBIL HOLDING S.A. SAYS INTEND TO APPLY TO HAVE ADSS LISTED ON NYSE IN THE UNITED STATES UNDER THE SYMBOL “DMOB.”

* DELIMOBIL HOLDING S.A. SAYS NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 WAS RUB 19 * DELIMOBIL HOLDING S.A. SAYS REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 RUB 4,930 MILLION VERSUS RUB 2,245 MILLION

