Saudi-Led coalition destroys second drone fired at King Abdullah airport - state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-10-2021 04:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 04:44 IST
The Saudi-Led coalition said early on Saturday that it had destroyed a second explosives-laden drone fired at King Abdullah airport in Jizan, state TV reported.
Late on Friday a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired at the airport injured 10 people.
