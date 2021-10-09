Texas wins bid to reinstate abortion law challenged by Biden administration
Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 07:20 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated Texas's near-total ban on abortion, dealing a setback to abortion rights advocates.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, an intermediate appeals court, said a lower court judge should not have issued an Oct. 6 injunction that halted enforcement of the law.
