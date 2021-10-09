Left Menu

IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firms findings that the agencys managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.The funds executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 07:31 IST
IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm's findings that the agency's managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.

The fund's executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the bank's economists to improve China's ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank's funding resources.

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF. The Washington-based IMF's board issued a short statement Friday saying that it had agreed to ''request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021