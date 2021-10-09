Left Menu

Four arrested in Nagpur for gang-raping minor

The Nagpur police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the city.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 08:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per the police, three suspects in the case are absconding.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Nagpur: Woman, girl found murdered, man accompanying them absconds

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

