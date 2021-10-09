MP: Three siblings among four killed as truck rams into roadside house in Damoh
- Country:
- India
Two teenage brothers, their minor sister and one more person were killed after a truck rammed into a roadside house in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Aajani Taparia village on Batiyagarh-Hatta Road around 11 pm on Friday when the family members were sleeping in their roadside mud (kutcha) house, Superintendent of Police (SP) D R Teniwar said.
''Following the mishap, the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Akash Ahirwar (18), his 14-year-old brother Omkar and 16-year-old sister Manisha died, while their parents are undergoing treatment at the district hospital,'' he said.
Another man, identified as Purushottam Sahu, who was travelling in the truck after taking a lift, also died in the accident, he said.
The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident and a search has been launched for him, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan meets Modi, discusses development issues
Seven dead, 13 injured in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.
Madhya Pradesh records five COVID-19 cases, no death
IRCTC to launch Bharat Darshan Tourist Train from Madhya Pradesh on Oct 8
PM to interact with beneficiaries of 'Svamitva' scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Oct 6