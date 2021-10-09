India administers nearly 94 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

India has administered nearly 94 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, India recorded 19,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases. Currently at 0.7 per cent lowest since March 2020.

The active caseload at 2,36,643 which is the lowest in 206 days. The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the ministry, 23,070 recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,32,48,291.

The weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.62 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent of the last 106 days. While the daily positivity rate is at 1.56 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 40 days, the ministry stated.

A total of 58.13 crore total tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

