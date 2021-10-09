Left Menu

India administers nearly 94 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

India has administered nearly 94 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 10:29 IST
India administers nearly 94 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has administered nearly 94 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country so far with more than 79.12 lakh (79,12,202) doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, India recorded 19,740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases. Currently at 0.7 per cent lowest since March 2020.

The active caseload at 2,36,643 which is the lowest in 206 days. The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the ministry, 23,070 recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,32,48,291.

The weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.62 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent of the last 106 days. While the daily positivity rate is at 1.56 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 40 days, the ministry stated.

A total of 58.13 crore total tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021