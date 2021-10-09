Left Menu

India administers over 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in last 24 hours

India administered more than 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 10:29 IST
India administers over 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India administered more than 79.12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The ministry further said that the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has nearly reached 94 crores.

This has been achieved through 91,40,316 sessions. "With the administration of 79,12,202 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage nearly reaches 94 Cr (93,99,15,323) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 91,40,316 sessions," the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India reported 19,740 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021