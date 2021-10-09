Delhi Police busts fake international call centre, four arrested
The Delhi Police Cyber Cell busted a fake international call centre in the South-East district of the national capital and arrested four persons on Saturday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 10:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police Cyber Cell busted a fake international call centre in the South-East district of the national capital and arrested four persons on Saturday.
The police have seized 10 mobile phones, one wi-fi router, four laptops, and two computers.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement