Over 95.51 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far, says health ministry

More than 95.51 crores (95,51,92,065) COVID -19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 10:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
More than 95.51 crores (95,51,92,065) COVID -19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the health ministry, over 8,51,21,235 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered.

The ministry said that the Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

