Taiwan says its future rests in hands of its people
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 10:56 IST
Taiwan's presidential office said on Saturday that the future of the island rests in the hands of its people and that mainstream public opinion is very clear in rejecting China's "one country, two systems" model.
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council in a separate statement called on China to abandon its "provocative steps of intrusion, harassment, and destruction".
Both were responding to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who used a speech earlier in the day to pledge "reunification" between China and Taiwan.
