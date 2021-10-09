Left Menu

Young woman gang-raped by two men in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped by two youths and the ordeal was also recorded on a mobile phone in a village under Bhopa police station here, police said on Saturday.

On the pretext of securing her a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the victim was induced into going with -- Yogesh Kumar and Bablu -- to an agricultural field where they took turns to rape her.

One of the accused filmed the act on their phone.

Later, she was called by Yogesh with the promise of deleting the video but was raped again by him near a jaggery unit in the same area on Thursday.

Yogesh did not delete the video and also threatened her of dire consequences.

According to SHO Rajkumar Rana, police registered a case based on the woman's complaint against the two men under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation is on while the victim has been sent for a medical examination, the SHO said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon PTI COR HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

