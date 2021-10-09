Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son appears before SIT

Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the ministers son and others.

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:25 IST
Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra on Saturday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) formed in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Police officials here at the spot refused to comment on the ongoing interrogation.

Ashish Mishra was supposed to appear before police on Friday, but he did not do so. The Uttar Pradesh Police then issued a fresh notice asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday. After two men were arrested on Thursday in the case, police then had pasted a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

