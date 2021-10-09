UPSC aspiring woman found hanging in Delhi's Rajender Nagar

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in central Delhi's Rajender Nagar, police said on Saturday.

Akanksha Mishra was found hanging from a ceiling fan, they said.

The incident was reported around 11.50 pm on Friday and no suicide note was found at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said. The door of the house was found to be locked from inside, the officer said.

Prima facie, there were no other external injuries on her body except the ligature marks on her neck, according to police.

Chauhan said inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

