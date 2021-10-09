Left Menu

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Territorial Army DG donate blood on TA's Raising Day

Union Minister for Sports and Territorial Army (TA) Captain Anurag Thakur and Director General of TA Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh donated blood at the TA camp on the Territorial Army's 72nd Raising Day on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:38 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur, TA DG General Preet Mohindera Singh donating blood. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Sports and Territorial Army (TA) Anurag Thakur and Director General of TA Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh donated blood at the TA camp on the Territorial Army's 72nd Raising Day on Saturday.

Thakur on March 10 became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

Thakur was promoted to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh). (ANI)

