Maha: Two held for trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from businessman in Bhiwandi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman by threatening to kidnap his five-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Saturday.Based on technical inputs, the city police on Friday apprehended Bharatkumar Purohit 30 and Vindo Zend 42 for the offence, an official said.A Bhiwandi-based businessman approached the police claiming that he had received a call on Wednesday from some unidentified men, who threatened to kidnap his daughter and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the Narpoli police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-10-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 13:19 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman by threatening to kidnap his five-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on technical inputs, the city police on Friday apprehended Bharatkumar Purohit (30) and Vindo Zend (42) for the offence, an official said.

A Bhiwandi-based businessman approached the police claiming that he had received a call on Wednesday from some unidentified men, who threatened to kidnap his daughter and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the Narpoli police station said. An offence was then registered under section 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the IPC with the Narpoli police station, he said. The probe team worked on several intelligence and technical inputs and nabbed the duo who lived in the same housing society as the complainant, the official added.

