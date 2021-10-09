Left Menu

Territorial Army organises cycle rally on its 72nd Raising Day

In the 75th year of Independence, the Territorial Army (TA) is commemorating its 72nd Raising Day today by organizing a cycle rally in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 13:24 IST
Territorial Army organises cycle rally on its 72nd Raising Day
Viuslas from India Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the 75th year of Independence, the Territorial Army (TA) is commemorating its 72nd Raising Day today by organizing a cycle rally in the national capital. The purpose of this cycle rally is to spread the message of "Swasth Bharat Abhiyan".

This rally was flagged off by Director General of TA Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh from India Gate. This rally signifies the importance of healthy living and sporting activities especially in times of global pandemic.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Sports and Territorial Army (TA) Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh donated blood at the TA camp. Thakur on March 10 became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

Thakur was promoted to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021