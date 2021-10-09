NGT directs panel to submit report on plea alleging waste dumping near Hindon Air Force Station

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee and sought a report on a plea against the unscientific dumping of municipal solid waste at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, barely six kilometers away from the Hindon Air Force Station in violation of environmental norms.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel constituted a committee comprising Commissioner, Meerut Division, Central Pollution Control Board, State PCB, Nagar Nigam, Ghaziabad, and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The committee has been directed to verify the factual position, take remedial action and furnish an action taken report. ''The meeting be presided over by the Commissioner, Meerut Division which may be organized within two weeks and remedial action is taken within two months thereafter.

''The joint committee may also interact with the concerned authorities of the airbase and other stakeholders. The joint committee may ascertain whether there is any plan for waste management in the city of Ghaziabad,'' the bench said.

It may be further examined whether the requisite processing plant to process day-to-day waste has been set up, it said in its October 7 order.

The tribunal also directed the committee to find out whether the existing legacy waste dump site at Shakti Khand has been tackled, the data of waste generation, processed, a number of sites, daily deposition of waste, legacy waste added on a continuous basis, and remedial action including funds and monitoring mechanism.

The NGT directed the committee to submit an action taken report within three months by e-mail and posted the matter for hearing on February 8, 2022.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Vikrant against unscientific dumping of municipal solid waste at Bhatta Road, Sikrod, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, six km away from the Air Force Station, Hindon Airbase, in violation of environmental norms.

''Dumping of waste is taking place at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. In the vicinity thereof, there are around 40 societies in which people are living and around 16 societies are being built. ''Approximately 40,000 to 45,000 people have started living in the flats constructed by the builders and around 10,000 new flats are being constructed. There is not a single dustbin. Garbage is being dumped in pits, drains, and even on the banks of river Hindon,'' the plea alleged.

