Girl on way to school gangraped in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

It has also been gathered that the assailants had dropped off the girl at Brahmarakootlu and the same has been caught on CCTV camera, the sources added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:35 IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men at Amtady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

It is alleged that the minor girl was taken to some secluded place and raped by the assailants. Sources said the police have gathered some clues based on the statement of the victim.

According to the FIR, the girl was walking on the road on her way from her residence to school at about 7 am on Friday when she was kidnapped by a man and his accomplices who came in a car. She is currently admitted as an inpatient at the Lady Goschen hospital in the city. A search has been launched for the accused, police said. It has also been gathered that the assailants had dropped off the girl at Brahmarakootlu and the same has been caught on CCTV camera, the sources added. A case has been registered under IPC sections and POCSO Act at Bantwal police station on October 8, according to police.

