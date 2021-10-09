Left Menu

4 firemen injured during firefighting operation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:03 IST
Four firemen were injured after a building collapsed due to an explosion during a firefighting operation here on Saturday, officials said.

A call about fire at a factory in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial area was received around 7.15 am and a total of 33 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.

The fire was in paper plates and other items that were being manufactured at on the first floor of the building, he said.

During the firefighting operation, there was an explosion and the building collapsed as a result of which a fireman got hurt in his leg while three others received burn injuries, he said.

The injured firemen have been taken to Gangaram, hospital for treatment, he added.

The factory, which has a basement, ground and two floors, doesn't have an NOC (Non Objection Certificate), according to the fire department.

