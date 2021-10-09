Jaishankar to visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia from October 10-13

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia beginning Sunday with an aim to further expand bilateral ties and discuss key regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan.

''The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties with the three countries as well as share views on developments in the region,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday while announcing the visit.

It said the visit will be a continuation of India's increased engagement with countries in its ''extended neighbourhood''.

It is learnt that the developments in Afghanistan are expected to figure prominently in Jaishankar's talks with leaders of the three central Asian countries.

The MEA said Jaishankar's first destination will be Kyrgyzstan where he will hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart apart from calling on the President of the central Asian country.

''This will be his first visit to the country as the external affairs minister,'' the MEA said, adding that some agreements are also expected to be signed during the visit.

It said Jaishankar will be in Kazakhstan from October 11 to 12 to attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The CICA meeting is being held in Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstan is the current Chair of the grouping. The MEA said Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan ''The external affairs minister will be visiting Armenia on October 12 to 13. This will be the first ever visit of an external affairs minister of India to independent Armenia,'' the MEA said.

It said he will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart and call on the Prime Minister.

