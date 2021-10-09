Left Menu

Bommai meets Union Ministers in Delhi to discuss development projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:14 IST
Bommai meets Union Ministers in Delhi to discuss development projects
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on several Union ministers on Saturday and discussed various state related projects, before concluding his two-day visit to the national capital. Bommai met Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were also present in these meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021