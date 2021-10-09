Bommai meets Union Ministers in Delhi to discuss development projects
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on several Union ministers on Saturday and discussed various state related projects, before concluding his two-day visit to the national capital. Bommai met Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
State Health Minister K Sudhakar and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were also present in these meetings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress boycotts Lok Sabha Speaker's address to joint sitting of State Legislature
Karnataka CM defends NEP, says nothing wrong if it's RSS agenda
Karnataka allows 100 pc occupancy in theatres, pubs in districts with less than 1 pc Covid positivity rate from Oct 1
Karnataka to hold global investors meet in November 2022
Karnataka has "best managed" the COVID-19 pandemic: Minister