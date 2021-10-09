Left Menu

Man held for beating pet dog, abusing activist

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:43 IST
Man held for beating pet dog, abusing activist
A 42-year-old man has been arrested for beating his pet dog after tying it to an electricity post near his house near here, police said on Saturday.

The incident that took place a couple of days ago was recorded by his neighbours and the video went viral in social media, the police said..

Based on the post, Mini Vasudevan of Humane Animal Society questioned the man Marimuthu, a daily wage worker, who allegedly abused her, they said. She lodged a complaint and got him arrested, produced before the court, and sent to a sub-jail, they said.

Meanwhile, the dog with both internal and external injuries was kept in a community hall, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

