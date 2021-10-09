Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Indian Youth Congress demands arrest of Union Minister's son

The protesters, led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, assembled at Sunehri Bagh Road to march towards Union Home Minister Amit Shahs residence on Krishna Menon Marg, but were stopped by the police, which erected barricades at the protest venue.Seeking justice for the farmers who were killed in the violent clash at Lakhimpur Kheri, the protestors demanded immediate arrest of Mishras son Ajay.Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:45 IST
Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and arrest of his son Ashish in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The protesters, led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, assembled at Sunehri Bagh Road to march towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Krishna Menon Marg, but were stopped by the police, which erected barricades at the protest venue.

Seeking justice for the farmers who were killed in the violent clash at Lakhimpur Kheri, the protestors demanded immediate arrest of Mishra's son Ajay.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. ''IYC members gathered at Sunehri Bagh road. They were stopped here and will not be allowed to march ahead,'' a senior police officer said. ''We have placed barricades and deployed security personnel at the venue as a precautionary measure,'' he added. Five protesters, including IYC national president Srinivas BV were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station. A case has also been registered. The detained protesters will be released later, the officer said. Mishra's son Ashish appeared for questioning before the SIT on Saturday in the crime branch of the Police Lines here in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.

