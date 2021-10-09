Left Menu

15 cybercriminals arrested in Deoghar

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:48 IST
15 cybercriminals arrested in Deoghar
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen miscreants allegedly involved in cybercrimes were arrested from different areas of Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The police team of the Cyber police station conducted raids in various villages under Madhupur, Sarath, Pathrol police stations areas as well as Patharda police outpost limit and arrested 15 cybercriminals, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Mangal Singh Jamuda, and DySP (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said.

They said 24 mobile phones, 41 SIM cards, five ATM cards, one bank passbook, and Rs 41,000 cash was seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021