15 cybercriminals arrested in Deoghar

Fifteen miscreants allegedly involved in cybercrimes were arrested from different areas of Jharkhand's Deoghar district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The police team of the Cyber police station conducted raids in various villages under Madhupur, Sarath, Pathrol police stations areas as well as Patharda police outpost limit and arrested 15 cybercriminals, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Mangal Singh Jamuda, and DySP (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said.

They said 24 mobile phones, 41 SIM cards, five ATM cards, one bank passbook, and Rs 41,000 cash was seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)