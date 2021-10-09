Left Menu

Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 2 crore recovered, one held

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 09-10-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 16:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person has been arrested and heroin weighing around 339.2 gm worth Rs 2.5 crore seized from his possession in Khatkhati area of Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday. On a tip-off, police searched a passenger bus coming from Manipur at Laharijan on Friday night and seized the heroin concealed in 27 soap boxes, an officer said.

The arrested person hails from the neighbouring state, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

