SC imposes cost of Rs 5,000 on woman for plea against demolition of "Corona Mata" temple
The Supreme Court has slapped a cost of Rs 5,000 on a woman who had approached the Court against the demolition of "Corona Mata Mandir" in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district.
The Supreme Court has slapped a cost of Rs 5,000 on a woman who had approached the Court against the demolition of "Corona Mata Mandir" in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul dismissed the petition filed by the woman named Deepmala Srivastava, who along with her husband had constructed the temple, allegedly on a disputed land.
The Apex court imposed the cost on the woman saying it was an abuse of the process of the jurisdiction of this Court. "We are of the view that this is clearly an abuse of the process of the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The Writ Petition is dismissed with costs of Rs 5,000 to be deposited with the 'Supreme Court Advocates on Record Welfare Fund' within four weeks," the Bench stated in its order.
"Corona Mata Mandir" was constructed at Shuklapur village in Pratapgarh under a neem tree hoping that blessings from the goddess will help in tackling the pandemic. Reportedly, the villagers had started offering prayers to "Corona Mata" wishing that a "shadow of COVID-19 should never fall on Shuklapur and adjoining villages".
The temple was built on June 7, 2021, and razed on June 11. (ANI)
