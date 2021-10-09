Kolkata man arrested following city woman's plaint

A 34-year-old cab driver from Kolkata has been arrested by the Chennai Police for allegedly sharing an intimate video of a city woman he befriended during her visit there.

A City Police release on Saturday said the arrested person had befriended the victim during her visit to Kolkata and later came here and was involved in a physical relationship with her.

He had filmed the intimate moments and demanded money from her, threatening to share it with her relatives if she did not heed his demand.

The man sent the video to some relatives of the woman and she later filed a complaint against him at an All Women's Police Station here, it said.

He was arrested and produced before a court that remanded him to custody, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)