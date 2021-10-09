Left Menu

Forest ranger suspended for selling liquor

Sathyamangalam district forest officer Krupashankar ordered the suspension of 43-year-old Perumal, who was the Bhavanisagar forest ranger in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR, the police said. Three days ago, the police said they stopped a speeding car near Bhavanisagar and found Perumal and Murthy in the vehicle.

  • India

A forest ranger was on Saturday placed under suspension for allegedly selling liquor in the black market with the help of a TASMAC employee, police said. Sathyamangalam district forest officer Krupashankar ordered the suspension of 43-year-old Perumal, who was the Bhavanisagar forest ranger in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the police said. Three days ago, the police said they stopped a speeding car near Bhavanisagar and found Perumal and Murthy in the vehicle. The car was checked and the search yielded 97 bottles of liquor, they said. On interrogation, the police said, the two admitted to transporting the liquor to villages to sell them at a huge price. Following this, both were arrested and a case of smuggling was registered against them, added the police. The Forest Department, after getting a report from the police, suspended the forest ranger.

