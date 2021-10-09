PM Modi pays tributes to Sikh martyr Bhai Taru Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Bhai Taru Singh, a noted Sikh martyr, on his birth anniversary, saying generations to come will never forget his bravery. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice are deeply inspiring, Modi tweeted. Born in 1716, Singh laid down his life to protect Sikh values. He was killed by Mughal authorities.
