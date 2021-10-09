Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia in women's 2nd T20I

PTI | Goldcoast | Updated: 09-10-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 17:50 IST
SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia in women's 2nd T20I
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia women Alyssa Healy b Shikha Pandey 4 Beth Mooney st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 34 Meg Lanning c Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 15 Ashleigh Gardner c Gayakwad b Harmanpreet 1 Ellyse Perry c Harmanpreet b Deepti Sharma 2 Tahlia McGrath not out 42 Nicola Carey st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 7 Georgia Wareham not out 10 Extras: (lb-3, w-1) 4 Total: 119/6 in 19.1 overs Fall of wickets: 4-1, 35-2, 38-3, 46-4, 71-5, 94-6 Bowling: Shikha Pandey 4-0-27-1, Renuka Singh 4-1-27-0, Pooja Vastrakar 3.1-0-21-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-21-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 2-0-9-1, Deepti Sharma 2-0-11-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021