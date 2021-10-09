SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia in women's 2nd T20I

Australia women Alyssa Healy b Shikha Pandey 4 Beth Mooney st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 34 Meg Lanning c Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 15 Ashleigh Gardner c Gayakwad b Harmanpreet 1 Ellyse Perry c Harmanpreet b Deepti Sharma 2 Tahlia McGrath not out 42 Nicola Carey st Richa Ghosh b Gayakwad 7 Georgia Wareham not out 10 Extras: (lb-3, w-1) 4 Total: 119/6 in 19.1 overs Fall of wickets: 4-1, 35-2, 38-3, 46-4, 71-5, 94-6 Bowling: Shikha Pandey 4-0-27-1, Renuka Singh 4-1-27-0, Pooja Vastrakar 3.1-0-21-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-21-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 2-0-9-1, Deepti Sharma 2-0-11-1.

