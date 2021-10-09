Delhi: 4 held for running fake call centre, duping US citizens by posing as Amazon executives

Four men have been arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area and duping several US-based citizens by posing as executives of Amazon's technical support team, police said on Saturday.

To earn a quick buck, Md. Mukarram Hussain (29), Arjun Singh Saini (32), Gagan Bhatia (30) and Shadab Ahamad (25) started a fake international call centre and cheated several US citizens by posing as Amazon executives, they said.

With the help of their associates, the men used to call using Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP), police said, adding efforts are being made to nab the others.

Ten mobile phones, one Wifi Router, four laptops and two desktop computers were seized from their possession, police said.

During the intervening night of October 6 and 7, the police received information about the fake call centre at Shaheen Bagh, they said.

''At about 4.30 am, the team raided the location where they found four men having telephonic conversations with foreigners. International numbers were displayed on their screen. On seeing the police team, they tried to run but were overpowered after a short chase,'' said Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

A case was registered and all four persons were arrested, she said.

Investigations revealed that the accused through technical means managed to get their fake website containing toll free numbers displayed on top of any internet search, the officer said.

During browsing, the victims, mainly from the US, got their contact details and approached them to readdress their complaint or to get technical support, police said. For offering services, they got the amount from the victim's through Amazon gift cards and thereafter redeemed them a trading platform, they added.

