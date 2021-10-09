Afghan acting FM asked U.S. to lift ban on cbank reserves -Al-Jazeera
Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday that an Afghan delegation had asked the United States to lift its ban on the central bank's reserves during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Doha, Qatari-based Al-Jazeera television reported.
Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Washington would offer Afghan people coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera cited him as saying.
