Two cops injured in militant attack in J&K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Two police personnel were injured in a militant attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place in Manzgam this evening, the officials said.
They said two police personnel sustained injuries in the attack.
Further details of the incident are awaited, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement