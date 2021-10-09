Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard's Inspector General Dev Raj Sharma awarded President's Tatrakshak medal

Indian Coast Guard's senior-most technical officer Inspector General Dev Raj Sharma was awarded the President's Tatrakshak medal by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the investiture ceremony on Saturday.

09-10-2021
ICG's Inspector General Dev Raj Sharma was awarded the President's Tatrakshak medal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

By Ajit K Dubey Indian Coast Guard's senior-most technical officer Inspector General Dev Raj Sharma was awarded the President's Tatrakshak medal by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the investiture ceremony on Saturday.

Inspector General Sharma, who hails from Sanjauli, a place near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, has served in the Indian Coast Guard in various assignments over the past three and half decades. He is presently posted as the Deputy Director General (Material and Maintenance) at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

The officer qualified for aviation technical sub-set earlier in his illustrious career and got the opportunity of holding appointments in both dimensions, surface as well as air arm, of the service.Inspector General Sharma has held several key appointments, prominent among them are Deputy/Joint Director (Air Material), Joint Director (Recruitment and Training), Director (Fleet Maintenance), Principal Director (Air Acquisition) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi, Officer-in-charge at CGASD, Goa and Deputy Director General at Headquarters, Coast Guard Western Seaboard and Eastern Seaboard. The officer is also the recipient of the Tatrakshak Medal for Meritorious Service and the Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard commendation.

He is married to Viraaaj Sharma and blessed with one son, working in the Corporate Sector. (ANI)

