Guj: Woman sets minor sons on fire; immolates self in Rajkot

She had frequent fights with her mother-in-law, and may have taken the extreme step as a result of a quarrel, Chudasama said.The two men of the household had left for work, while the elderly woman was in the washroom at the time of the incident, he said.The womans mother-in-law cried for help after seeing the smoke, he said, adding that the trio succumbed to severe burn injuries. The police are probing the incident further, the official said.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:46 IST
A 28-year-old woman allegedly set her two minor sons on fire before immolating herself over a domestic dispute in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the city's Nakrawadi area in the morning, when the woman Dayaben Dedaniya poured kerosene on herself and her two sons, and set them and herself on fire, inspector N N Chudasama of Kuvadva police station said. Dayaben and her sons Mohit (7) and Dhaval (4) were charred to death, he said.

''The woman lived with her children, husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law in a two-room house. She had frequent fights with her mother-in-law, and may have taken the extreme step as a result of a quarrel,'' Chudasama said.

The two men of the household had left for work, while the elderly woman was in the washroom at the time of the incident, he said.

The woman's mother-in-law cried for help after seeing the smoke, he said, adding that the trio succumbed to severe burn injuries. The police are probing the incident further, the official said.

