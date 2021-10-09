Left Menu

Woman's mutilated body found in Jharkhand

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:47 IST
The mutilated body of a woman in her early twenties was found in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Saturday, police said.

She was found dead on Hathigarh Dungri Tola Hill in Littipara police station area by a cattle-grazer, who then alerted the locals, who in turn informed the law enforcers, an officer said.

The woman is yet to be identified as her head and face were crushed, Pakur Sub-divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar Vimal said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Pakur Sadar Hospital to ascertain the cause of death and whether she was raped, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

