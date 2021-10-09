Left Menu

Kanpur trader's murder: Police increase reward on information about accused

He said the SIT is carrying out raids across UP and all possible places to nab the absconding policemen at the earliest.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 19:05 IST
Kanpur trader's murder: Police increase reward on information about accused
  • Country:
  • India

The state police on Saturday increased the reward to Rs 1 lakh for information on each of the six policemen booked in the murder case of a Kanpur business. Property dealer Manish Gupta was allegedly thrashed by the policemen in a Gorkahpur hotel last month, leading to his death. Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the each of them.

A communique issued by the Kanpur police commissionerate said the reward has been increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Police Commissioner Asim Arun said the cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced on Inspector Jagat Narain Singh, a resident of Amethi; Sub-Inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey, residents of Balia, Jaunpur and Mirzapur, respectively; besides Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and Constable Prashant Kumar, both from Ghazipur.

''If any person is having any kind of information about the police personnel named in the death case of Kanpur property dealer Manish Gupta, he may kindly inform the SIT and a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for each arrest will be given to him,'' he added.

''The names of informants will be kept secret,'' Arun said, adding that they have taken the responsibility to ensure safety and security of the informant. He said the SIT is carrying out raids across UP and all possible places to nab the absconding policemen at the earliest. As many as eight police teams have already been pressed into the task to nab the absconding police personnel, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021