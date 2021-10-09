Left Menu

Maharashtra govt to give Rs 1.21 lakh incentive to each resident doctor involved in Covid-19 duty

Maharashtra government has announced a special incentive of Rs 1.21 lakhs each for resident doctors treating COVID-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 19:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra government has announced a special incentive of Rs 1.21 lakhs each for resident doctors treating COVID-19 patients in all government and municipal medical colleges in the state. This comes days after a delegation of doctors associated with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss some issues and put forth their demands.

The state government issued an order on Friday in this regard. MARD on October 1 held an indefinite strike across the state to seek fulfilment of various demands.

Dr Akshay Yadav, a member of MARD, had told ANI that their demands included waiving off of academics fees during COVID-19, and non-deduction of TDS from the stipend of resident doctors of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals, among other things. (ANI)

